Michigan OL commit Emil Ekiyor lands invite to U.S. Army All-American Bowl

The 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl had a large Michigan contingent and another future Wolverine was just targeted for next year's game. Emil Ekiyor, a 2018 four-star offensive lineman and Michigan commit from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, announced via Twitter on Wednesday night he received an invitation to play in the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

