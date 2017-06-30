Michigan OL commit Emil Ekiyor lands invite to U.S. Army All-American Bowl
The 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl had a large Michigan contingent and another future Wolverine was just targeted for next year's game. Emil Ekiyor, a 2018 four-star offensive lineman and Michigan commit from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, announced via Twitter on Wednesday night he received an invitation to play in the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
