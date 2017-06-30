Michigan makes top four for 4-star TE...

Michigan makes top four for 4-star TE Jeremy Ruckert

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Jeremy Ruckert, a four-star tight end from New York, listed Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin in his final four at The Opening on Monday. He says he'll be making his decision soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 6 min Chilli J 8,729
News Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants Jun 29 Wondering 12
Does anyone know Steven Carter? Jun 29 Catfish Hunter 1
News Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To... Jun 24 Anonymous 1
Is he single Jun 23 ishe 1
Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story Jun 23 News 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,350 • Total comments across all topics: 282,230,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC