Michigan grandmaa s cherry-infused vodka recipe hits store shelves
Hedy Steinbart, 92, has been making her own cherry-infused vodka out of her kitchen for 64 years, and now she's sharing it with the masses. Everyone calls Hedy 'Oma,' because Oma means grandmother in German.
