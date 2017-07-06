Michigan grandmaa s cherry-infused vo...

Michigan grandmaa s cherry-infused vodka recipe hits store shelves

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Hedy Steinbart, 92, has been making her own cherry-infused vodka out of her kitchen for 64 years, and now she's sharing it with the masses. Everyone calls Hedy 'Oma,' because Oma means grandmother in German.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) Thu Sylo 109
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) Thu Dee Dee Dee 8,754
News Man dies after being thrown from personal water... Wed cranky 1
News Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants Jun 29 Wondering 12
Does anyone know Steven Carter? Jun 29 Catfish Hunter 1
News Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To... Jun 24 Anonymous 1
Is he single Jun 23 ishe 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,999 • Total comments across all topics: 282,302,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC