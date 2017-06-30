Michigan commit Taylor Currie will re...

Michigan commit Taylor Currie will reclassify from 2019 to 2018, arrive at U-M one year early

11 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Taylor Currie, the Clarkston High School forward who committed to Michigan's 2019 class on June 15 , told MLive on Friday that he is reclassifying to 2018 and coming to U-M one year early. "I just looked at everything and we considered all options," Currie said.

