Michigan 4-Star DE Corey Malone-Hatcher Announces Medical Retirement

University of Michigan defensive lineman Corey Malone-Hatcher announced Tuesday he's retiring from football before getting a chance to play for the Wolverines. The class of 2017 recruit confirmed the decision, which is due to a lingering Achilles injury, with a post on social media: "Give thanks in all circumstances, for this is gods will for you in Christ Jesus" ~ 1 Thessalonians 5:18 https://t.co/CUqafWgvgI Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.