Michigan 4-Star DE Corey Malone-Hatcher Announces Medical Retirement
University of Michigan defensive lineman Corey Malone-Hatcher announced Tuesday he's retiring from football before getting a chance to play for the Wolverines. The class of 2017 recruit confirmed the decision, which is due to a lingering Achilles injury, with a post on social media: "Give thanks in all circumstances, for this is gods will for you in Christ Jesus" ~ 1 Thessalonians 5:18 https://t.co/CUqafWgvgI Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|8,745
|Man dies after being thrown from personal water...
|9 hr
|cranky
|1
|Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|12
|Does anyone know Steven Carter?
|Jun 29
|Catfish Hunter
|1
|Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To...
|Jun 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Is he single
|Jun 23
|ishe
|1
|Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story
|Jun 23
|News
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC