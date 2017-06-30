Michigan 4-Star DE Corey Malone-Hatch...

Michigan 4-Star DE Corey Malone-Hatcher Announces Medical Retirement

University of Michigan defensive lineman Corey Malone-Hatcher announced Tuesday he's retiring from football before getting a chance to play for the Wolverines. The class of 2017 recruit confirmed the decision, which is due to a lingering Achilles injury, with a post on social media: "Give thanks in all circumstances, for this is gods will for you in Christ Jesus" ~ 1 Thessalonians 5:18

