Menards loses Michigan Supreme Court appeal after shopper struck in lot
The Michigan Supreme Court denied Menards' appeal in a lawsuit that stems from a woman's death after she was hit by a car in the parking lot of the retailer's Bay County location six years ago. Menards was sued after a pickup truck struck Virginia Rawluszki, a shopper who was leaving its location in Bay County's Monitor Township store in 2011, according to a summary of the case .
