Menards loses appeal in case of shopper hit in Michigan lot

The Michigan Supreme Court won't intervene in a personal-injury case that could have consequences for big-box stores in the state. After hearing arguments months ago, the court said Friday it will let an appeals court decision stand against Menards, the Wisconsin-based home improvement chain.

