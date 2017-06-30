Man loses thousands in scam using Gra...

Man loses thousands in scam using Grand Rapids airport

Read more: MLive.com

A 55-year-old man says he was taken for about $2,500 from someone claiming to be an employee of Gerald R. Ford International Airport. The victim, who lives in a Southern state and asked that his name not be used, said the scam began June 19 with an email.

Chicago, IL

