Man dies after being thrown from personal watercraft

There are 1 comment on the WJRT story from 8 hrs ago, titled Man dies after being thrown from personal watercraft.

Authorities say a man has died after being thrown from a personal watercraft and hit by the vehicle at a lake in southwestern Michigan. The crash happened Tuesday at Magician Lake in Cass County.

cranky

Ocala, FL

#1 3 hrs ago
Wow!
Chicago, IL

