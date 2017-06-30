In the driver's seat

In the driver's seat

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

How does one get into rowing? Just follow in your sister's footsteps, or in this case, their coxswain seat. For Ludlowe senior Charlotte Powers , the first time she started getting interested in rowing was back in fifth grade, watching from the dock as her older sisters Samantha and Lily, directed the boat during practice races with the Saugatuck Rowing Club on the Saugatuck River in Westport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08) 2 hr Stephy 26
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) Thu Sylo 109
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) Thu Dee Dee Dee 8,754
News Man dies after being thrown from personal water... Jul 5 cranky 1
News Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants Jun 29 Wondering 12
Does anyone know Steven Carter? Jun 29 Catfish Hunter 1
News Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To... Jun 24 Anonymous 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,775 • Total comments across all topics: 282,313,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC