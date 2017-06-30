In the driver's seat

How does one get into rowing? Just follow in your sister's footsteps, or in this case, their coxswain seat. For Ludlowe senior Charlotte Powers , the first time she started getting interested in rowing was back in fifth grade, watching from the dock as her older sisters Samantha and Lily, directed the boat during practice races with the Saugatuck Rowing Club on the Saugatuck River in Westport.

