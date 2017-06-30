Holiday fireworks create poor air qua...

Holiday fireworks create poor air quaility throughout Michigan

Read more: MLive.com

While the skies across Michigan lit up at night over the past week thanks to thousands of fireworks shows, you may notice you're having trouble breathing over the last couple days as a result of those shows. Jeff Masters, a meteorologist with Wunderground says the pollutants caused from the fireworks lowered air quality throughout the state and sent them to levels beyond the standards of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Chicago, IL

