Holiday exodus underway in Mid Michigan
With the 4th of July falling on a Tuesday this year, many people took off for the holiday Friday evening. AAA estimates one-and-a-half million Michiganders will travel at least 50 miles from home this holiday, the majority, by car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.
