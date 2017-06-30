Gymnastics doctor to stand trial on more sex assault charges
A former doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics has been ordered to stand trial in Michigan in another sexual assault case. Nassar and Michigan State also are being sued by dozens of women and girls.
