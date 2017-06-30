Grand Rapids ranked No. 1 in U.S. for job growth
The Grand Rapids metropolitan area was the fastest growing economy in the U.S. last year, according to Headlight Data , a company that tracks economic and workforce development. Grand Rapids' workforce grew 4.4 percent last year, according to Headlight, which used U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to reach its conclusions.
