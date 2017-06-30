Governor Snyder uses his veto pen Saturday, July 1
Governor Snyder has vetoed a bill that would create a "Choose Life" license plate, that would raise funds for pro-life organizations. In his written explanation, the Governor says the anti-abortion plate would allow "a political message that has the potential to bitterly divide millions of Michiganders and that, in my view, is not appropriate for a state-issued license plate."
