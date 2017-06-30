DEQ reviews fracking well to be installed in Carlton Township / 7-6-17

Christian Yonkers Staff Writer An application has been submitted to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality for installation of a high-volume hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, well in Barry County by Interstate Explorations LLC, a Houston-based oil company. The site, Boulter 1-17, is in Section 17 of Carlton Township on the property of Kevin and Annette Boulter.

