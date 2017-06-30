Credit union settles lawsuit over military car repossessions
The federal government and a Michigan credit union have settled a lawsuit over the repossession of cars belonging to members of U.S. armed forces. COPOCO Community Credit Union in Bay City has agreed to pay $10,000 to three people and $7,500 to a fourth person.
