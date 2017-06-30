CMU makes it official: Michigan Techn...

CMU makes it official: Michigan Technical Academy to close this summer

Just before the holiday weekend, Central Michigan University's Board of Trustees made official what parents have known for a while now: Michigan Technical Academy is closing. The pre-k through 8th grade charter school in Detroit has been open for more than a decade.

