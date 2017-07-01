Be safe this holiday; 2015 was the worst year for fire injuries in 15 years
Fireworks during the Fourth of July are as American as apple-pie, but did you know that 2 out of 5 fires reported on that day are started by fireworks, more than for any other cause? Injuries and even deaths due to fireworks also increase during the Independence Day holiday. According to the latest national data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission , 2015 was the worst year for fireworks injuries in at least 15 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|12
|Does anyone know Steven Carter?
|Jun 29
|Catfish Hunter
|1
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|Jun 28
|NotSoDivineMsM
|8,718
|Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To...
|Jun 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Is he single
|Jun 23
|ishe
|1
|Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story
|Jun 23
|News
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC