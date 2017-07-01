Be safe this holiday; 2015 was the worst year for fire injuries in 15 years

Fireworks during the Fourth of July are as American as apple-pie, but did you know that 2 out of 5 fires reported on that day are started by fireworks, more than for any other cause? Injuries and even deaths due to fireworks also increase during the Independence Day holiday. According to the latest national data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission , 2015 was the worst year for fireworks injuries in at least 15 years.

