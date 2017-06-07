You can't overhype the special House election in Georgia
Candidates Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff prepare for a debate on Tuesday in Atlanta in advance of the June 20 special election in Georgia's 6th Congressional District. Special House elections bring out the worst in political analysts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|Jun 1
|Tm Cln
|8,628
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Wideglide
|107
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ?
|May 30
|tittiesandbeer
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|2
|Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14)
|May 27
|Ryan
|26
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC