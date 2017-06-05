What factors might shape 2018 electio...

What factors might shape 2018 election results? Michigan lawmakers weigh in

It's still more than a year before voters cast their ballots in the November 2018 elections, but Michigan's public officials are already thinking about what could happen and what it could mean for their respective parties. In Michigan, voters will have a lot to decide on when they head to the ballot box - one U.S. Senate seat and Michigan's 14 Congressional districts will be on the ballot, as well as state House and Senate positions and the statewide offices of Governor, Attorney General and Secretary of State.

