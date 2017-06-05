What factors might shape 2018 election results? Michigan lawmakers weigh in
It's still more than a year before voters cast their ballots in the November 2018 elections, but Michigan's public officials are already thinking about what could happen and what it could mean for their respective parties. In Michigan, voters will have a lot to decide on when they head to the ballot box - one U.S. Senate seat and Michigan's 14 Congressional districts will be on the ballot, as well as state House and Senate positions and the statewide offices of Governor, Attorney General and Secretary of State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|11 hr
|Tm Cln
|8,640
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Wideglide
|108
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Sun
|Fit2Serve
|3
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ?
|May 30
|tittiesandbeer
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14)
|May 27
|Ryan
|26
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC