Upcoming Workshop Will Help With Arts And Culture Grant Writing
An upcoming seminar will help people interested in landing a grant for their works in the arts begin the process. The Arts Alliance is hosting the free workshop at the Howell Opera House on Wednesday, June 14th, from 6:30pm to 7:30pm.
