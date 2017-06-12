University of Michigan coach to ask Obamas to be honorary football captains
The Obamas have conquered the world of politics, so is the sports world next? Well, they're on track to do so. Jim Harbaugh, head football coach of the University of Michigan Wolverines, said he's planning to ask former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama to serve as honorary captains at a game this fall.
