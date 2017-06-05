University of Michigan alums win big at 71st Tony Awards
An unforgettable year for University of Michigan School of Music, Theater & Dance alums Benj Pasek and Justin Paul continued Sunday evening, June 11, as the duo added Tony Awards to their growing awards mantles. Pasek and Paul, who recently won Oscars for the song "City of Stars" from the movie "La La Land," earned Tonys for best score for writing the songs for "Dear Evan Hansen."
