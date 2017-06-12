Uber launching service in Lake Michig...

Uber launching service in Lake Michigan towns

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WXYZ

According to Uber, they will begin operating in New Buffalo, St. Joseph, Benton Harbor, South Haven, Saugatuck, Grand Haven, Holland and Muskegon beginning Friday, June 16. They will offer UberX, the ride-sharing product, UberXL, the larger vehicles, and UberSELECT for those who like to ride in style. "I am pleased to announce that Uber is officially launching in popular beach destinations in Western Michigan," Uber Michigan General Manager Joames Ondrey said in a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 1 hr Vlad 8,647
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) Jun 11 Wideglide 108
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ? May 30 tittiesandbeer 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14) May 27 Ryan 26
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,293 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC