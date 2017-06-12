Uber launching service in Lake Michigan towns
According to Uber, they will begin operating in New Buffalo, St. Joseph, Benton Harbor, South Haven, Saugatuck, Grand Haven, Holland and Muskegon beginning Friday, June 16. They will offer UberX, the ride-sharing product, UberXL, the larger vehicles, and UberSELECT for those who like to ride in style. "I am pleased to announce that Uber is officially launching in popular beach destinations in Western Michigan," Uber Michigan General Manager Joames Ondrey said in a release.
