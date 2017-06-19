Supreme Court says it will decide on partisan gerrymandering NEW
The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear a closely watched challenge to partisan gerrymandering in Wisconsin and decide whether it is unconstitutional for party leaders to entrench themselves in power with carefully drawn electoral maps.
