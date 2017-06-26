Study: Michigan's cases of beer cheapest in U.S.
Cheers! Michigan has the cheapest cases of beer in America, study says The average cost for a 24-pack of beer in Michigan is $14.62, according to Simple Thrifty Living. Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://on.freep.com/2tNl4hd You cannot have a beer at every brewery in the United States in 2017 and still have your health at the end of it all.
