Statewide average gas price up to $2.50
After an unexpected holiday drop last week, the average price for a gallon of gas in Michigan is on the rise again. "That's about seven cents more than last week's average, but it's nine cents less than at the same time last year," auto club spokesperson Susan Hiltz said.
