Stabbed and left for dead, now he's off to college

Stabbed 11 times, left for dead, man has 2nd chance thanks to Covenant House's help Covenant House offers refuge for homeless to rebuild their lives Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://on.freep.com/2siUYFB Sims, 21, survived 11 stab wounds and homelessness. He is scheduled to graduate from Covenant House and hopes to get is truck driver's license and eventually become an accomplished rapper.

