Southeast Michigan becomes leader in smart road technology
In this June 12, 2017 photo, test cars on a section of Interstate 75 in Auburn Hills, Mich., can read high-tech roadside bar codes which communicate what lanes are closed up ahead. less In this June 12, 2017 photo, test cars on a section of Interstate 75 in Auburn Hills, Mich., can read high-tech roadside bar codes which communicate what lanes are closed up ahead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|15 min
|Alt Right Lies
|8,678
|Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To...
|Sat
|Anonymous
|1
|Is he single
|Jun 23
|ishe
|1
|Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story
|Jun 23
|News
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Jun 11
|Wideglide
|108
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC