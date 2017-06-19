Snyder urges Michigan House to OK inc...

Snyder urges Michigan House to OK incentives to land Foxconn

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this March 13, 2017, file photo, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaks during a news conference in Detroit. The governor on Friday, June 23 urged the Republican-led Michigan House to pass economic development tax incentives when it meets in July, saying there is still time to lure a Taiwanese electronics giant to the state despite the cancellation of a vote on the legislation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 26 min Tm Cln 8,659
Is he single 4 hr ishe 1
Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story 5 hr News 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) Jun 11 Wideglide 108
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ? May 30 tittiesandbeer 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,975,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC