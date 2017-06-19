Snyder urges Michigan House to OK incentives to land Foxconn
In this March 13, 2017, file photo, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaks during a news conference in Detroit. The governor on Friday, June 23 urged the Republican-led Michigan House to pass economic development tax incentives when it meets in July, saying there is still time to lure a Taiwanese electronics giant to the state despite the cancellation of a vote on the legislation.
