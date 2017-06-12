Snyder touts Healthy Michigan, as House Republicans move to stop enrollment
Republicans in Lansing are trying to roll back the state's Medicaid expansion - but their legislation may be dead on arrival. Governor Rick Snyder has been an advocate for the Healthy Michigan Medicaid expansion at home and in Washington, D.C. But some Republicans in the state House want to close the expansion to all new enrollees beginning October 1st.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Mon
|Finn
|4
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|Sun
|Tm Cln
|8,640
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Wideglide
|108
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ?
|May 30
|tittiesandbeer
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14)
|May 27
|Ryan
|26
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC