Severe thunderstorms possible for West Michigan
The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of West Michigan in a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. The Slight Risk area is roughly just north of I-96 and southward to the Indiana border.
