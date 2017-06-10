Reports: Vice President Pence may vis...

Reports: Vice President Pence may visit West Michigan on July 4

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

There is a chance the Vice President of the United States could be in greater Grand Rapids area this Fourth of July. A WOOD-TV 8 report , citing city manager Ken Krombeen, said Pence may be in town for the city's annual Fourth of July celebration and parade next Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants 17 hr Wondering 12
Does anyone know Steven Carter? 17 hr Catfish Hunter 1
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) Wed NotSoDivineMsM 8,719
News Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To... Jun 24 Anonymous 1
Is he single Jun 23 ishe 1
Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story Jun 23 News 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,118 • Total comments across all topics: 282,128,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC