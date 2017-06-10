Reports: Vice President Pence may visit West Michigan on July 4
There is a chance the Vice President of the United States could be in greater Grand Rapids area this Fourth of July. A WOOD-TV 8 report , citing city manager Ken Krombeen, said Pence may be in town for the city's annual Fourth of July celebration and parade next Tuesday.
