Rep. Hughes bill increases safety measures to school buses
State Rep. Holly Hughes and Nancee Privacky testified in support of the bill to improve public safety by allowing flashing advisory signs to be installed on newly manufactured school buses. State Rep. Holly Hughes and Nancee Privacky testified in support of the bill to improve public safety by allowing flashing advisory signs to be installed on newly manufactured school buses.
