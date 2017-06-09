PRMS student/teacher duo to partake in Lake Michigan research voyage

Even though the 2016-17 school year officially ended today, one lucky PRMS student's school year will extend just a couple more days; as 8th grader Nick Tanck will join 7th/8th grade Science teacher Lynn Kurth Saturday morning on a day-long research expedition on Lake Michigan, to unlock some of the Lake's hidden secrets. Kurth will be just one of two teachers selected to join the expedition, sponsored by the University of Wisconsin Sea Grant Institute and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Office of National Marine Sanctuaries .

