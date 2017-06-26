Prepared to learn: why early education is so important for Michigan's children
Katherine Akers' background is in neuroscience and psychology, but she didn't need her advanced degree to know the importance of early stimulation for her son's growing brain. She describes her son Neil as, "a little sponge, soaking things up."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Model D.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|13 min
|Drumpf Disaster
|8,700
|Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To...
|Sat
|Anonymous
|1
|Is he single
|Jun 23
|ishe
|1
|Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story
|Jun 23
|News
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Jun 11
|Wideglide
|108
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC