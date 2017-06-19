Pedal Across Lower Michigan to end in Gibraltar
More than 750 bicyclists started riding in Saugatuck Saturday morning and will end in Gibraltar Friday after they rode from coast to coast across the state. The riders are all a part of Pedal Across Lower Michigan - or Palm- and many have been participating since the ride started in 1982.
