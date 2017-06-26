Partnership To Preserve Portion Of US Military Supply Route
A remnant of U.S. military supply route linking Ohio and Michigan during the War of 1812 will be preserved under a new public-private partnership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|4 hr
|positronium
|8,702
|Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To...
|Jun 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Is he single
|Jun 23
|ishe
|1
|Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story
|Jun 23
|News
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Jun 11
|Wideglide
|108
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC