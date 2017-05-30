Opening Eyes and heavy hearts
A Special Olympics athlete receives a free eye exam from medical volunteers through the Opening Eyes program on Saturday, June 3 at the Indoor Athletic Complex. Tears began glistening in Meredith Tonigish's eyes as she pointed out "Dr. Phil 2017" written on more than 100 volunteers' shirts among eye screening stations in the end zone of the Indoor Athletic Complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Central Michigan Life.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|Jun 1
|Tm Cln
|8,628
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Wideglide
|107
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ?
|May 30
|tittiesandbeer
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|2
|Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14)
|May 27
|Ryan
|26
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC