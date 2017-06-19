Ohio moves forward on consolidating Lake Erie algae efforts
Ohio's environmental regulators who pledged to drastically cut what's feeding the harmful algae in Lake Erie will consolidate oversight of the work to help make sure money is well spent and research isn't overlapping. The proposal from Gov. John Kasich's administration was approved by the Legislature last week.
