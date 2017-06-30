Officials: Many Michigan rivers dange...

Officials: Many Michigan rivers dangerous after flooding

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this photo taken June 25, 2017, firefighters float a driver they just rescued from a car stuck in the flooded intersection of West Michigan and South Center in Michigan's Saginaw Township. less In this photo taken June 25, 2017, firefighters float a driver they just rescued from a car stuck in the flooded intersection of West Michigan and South Center in Michigan's Saginaw Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants Thu Wondering 12
Does anyone know Steven Carter? Thu Catfish Hunter 1
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) Jun 28 NotSoDivineMsM 8,719
News Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To... Jun 24 Anonymous 1
Is he single Jun 23 ishe 1
Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story Jun 23 News 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,175 • Total comments across all topics: 282,145,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC