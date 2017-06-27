Officials: Fire at Michigan mulch facility could burn a week
Fire crews from more than 20 stations work to contain and extinguish a fire at a mulch manufacturing facility south of Mottville, Mich., on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Officials said the fire has been contained and could take a week to burn itself out.
