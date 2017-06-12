Official hopes charges in Flint water case help return trust
Dr. Eden Wells, chief medical executive of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, listens to District Court Judge Nathaniel Perry read her charges during her arraignment on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Genesee District Court in downtown Flint. Wells is charged with obstruction of justice and lying to a police officer, and was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|10 hr
|Vlad
|8,647
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Jun 11
|Wideglide
|108
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ?
|May 30
|tittiesandbeer
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14)
|May 27
|Ryan
|26
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC