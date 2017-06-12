Official hopes charges in Flint water case help return trust

Nick Lyon, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director, walks out of the courtroom after his release on a cash bond following his arraignment on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Genesee District Co... . Dr. Eden Wells, chief medical executive of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, listens to District Court Judge Nathaniel Perry read her charges during her arraignment on Thursday, June 15, 20... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.