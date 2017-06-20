Official at Michigan county agency resigns over racial slur
An official at an agency that manages the sale, rehabilitation and demolition of tax foreclosed homes in a Michigan county has resigned after an audio recording of him using a racial slur to describe black people was posted online. Genesee County Land Bank Executive Director Michele Wildman tells MLive.com Monday that she has accepted the resignation of sales manager Phil Stair.
