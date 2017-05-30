Murder charges dropped against man wh...

Murder charges dropped against man who spent 25 years in prison

Prosecutors dropped all charges Thursday against a Detroit man who accused police of pinning a murder on him by seizing his mother's gun and switching bullets in a case that kept him in prison for 25 years. An analysis of two bullets from the victim shows they don't match the gun that was offered as the murder weapon at Ricks' trial in 1992.

