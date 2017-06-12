Mother's boyfriend charged in death o...

Mother's boyfriend charged in death of 4-year-old boy

15 hrs ago Read more: WJRT

A 25-year-old western Michigan man has been charged in the beating death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old son. The Kent County sheriff's office says Elis Nelson Ortiz-Nieves is expected to be arraigned Thursday on murder and first-degree child abuse charges.

Chicago, IL

