More Than 200 Vermont Inmates Moved T...

More Than 200 Vermont Inmates Moved To Pennsylvania Prison

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WENY

Vermont officials say 269 Vermont inmates have been moved from a privately-run prison in Michigan to a public prison in Pennsylvania. Vermont had been looking for new housing for its Michigan inmates since December 2016, when the company that runs the Michigan prison notified Vermont corrections officials that it was ending their contract in June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 2 hr Chilli J 8,641
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Mon Finn 4
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) Sun Wideglide 108
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ? May 30 tittiesandbeer 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14) May 27 Ryan 26
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,209 • Total comments across all topics: 281,732,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC