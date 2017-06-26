More Michiganders Die From Opioid And Heroin Overdoses Than Gun And Traffic Fatalities
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports that more Michigan residents die from overdoses caused by opioids including heroin than gun fatalities and traffic crashes. According to the new data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, heroin and opioid overdoes exceeded deaths from auto accidents and gun deaths in 2015.
Read more at WFNT-AM Burton.
